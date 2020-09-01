Howard Hughes Medical Institute Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Howard Hughes Medical Institute cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.3% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 60,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 24,151,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,803,938. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

