Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Position Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,004 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Humana were worth $72,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.50.

HUM traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.17. 537,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,752. The company has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $425.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

