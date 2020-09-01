Hydro Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.18 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $7.18 million and $460,774.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network and HADAX. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bgogo, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

