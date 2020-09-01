IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $121,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,510,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.99. 671,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,837. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.62. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $136.36.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.85 per share, with a total value of $4,982,181.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,859.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp bought 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $51,639,529.23. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,240,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

