Idena (IDNA) One Day Volume Tops $77,603.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $77,603.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.01640059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00198178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00027808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00174964 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 57,289,040 coins and its circulating supply is 30,214,700 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

Idena Coin Trading

Idena can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.