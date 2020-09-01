IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Trading Down 1.4%

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. Approximately 2,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC)

IEH Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications. Its products include are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to government, military, aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial, test equipment, and commercial electronic markets.

