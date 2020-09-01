ILCOIN (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0191 on Major Exchanges

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. ILCOIN has a market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, IDAX and Graviex. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILCOIN (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,498,606,407 coins and its circulating supply is 544,909,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, C-CEX and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

