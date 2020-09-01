ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0899

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $914,014.97 and $2.97 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001407 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,161,502 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

