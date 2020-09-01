Indus (ETR:INH) Shares Down 1.2%

Indus Holding AG (ETR:INH)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as €29.20 ($34.35) and last traded at €29.35 ($34.53). 8,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.70 ($34.94).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INH. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Warburg Research set a €36.40 ($42.82) price target on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Indus alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.62 million and a P/E ratio of -40.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of €29.76 and a 200-day moving average of €29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.