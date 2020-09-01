Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.27 and last traded at $26.30. Approximately 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 47,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KJAN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $266,000.

