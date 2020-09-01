Insider Selling: Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE) Senior Officer Robert John Zakresky sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,214,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,441,441.30.

CVE:LXE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.66. 36,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. Leucrotta Exploration Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

LXE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Leucrotta Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leucrotta Exploration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.81.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

