Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s 9th Largest Position

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,757,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,167 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of Intel worth $164,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its holdings in Intel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 12,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 18,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.
Shares of INTC traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.95. 35,384,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,820,291. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
