Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 76,287 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Intel were worth $127,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. 35,384,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,820,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

