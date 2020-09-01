INV Metals (TSE:INV) Shares Up 19.6%

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV)’s stock price shot up 19.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 321,356 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 159,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of INV Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

