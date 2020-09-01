Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.44 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAE. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000.

