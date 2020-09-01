Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Trading Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth $521,000.

