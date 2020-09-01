Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSDE) fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. 2,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,555,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

