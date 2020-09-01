Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.87. Approximately 2,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,273,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period.

