Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 171 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (BATS:SPMV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

