Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.73 and last traded at $109.56. 2,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 7,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.88.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.