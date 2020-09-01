Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.12. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Strategic US ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Strategic US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

