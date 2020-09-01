Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for EVRAZ (EVRZF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EVRAZ (OTCMKTS: EVRZF):

8/24/2020 – EVRAZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EVRAZ plc is involved in integrated steel, mining and vanadium business. The company’s principal activities consists of manufacturing steel and steel products, Iron ore mining and enrichment , Coal mining, Manufacturing vanadium products as well as trading operations and logistics. It operates primarily in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, USA, Canada, Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. EVRAZ plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

8/21/2020 – EVRAZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2020 – EVRAZ had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/17/2020 – EVRAZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2020 – EVRAZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

8/10/2020 – EVRAZ was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2020 – EVRAZ was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/23/2020 – EVRAZ was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – EVRAZ had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/2/2020 – EVRAZ was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of EVRZF stock remained flat at $$4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. EVRAZ plc has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

