IoTeX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.11 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Coineal. IoTeX has a market cap of $54.08 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, Coineal, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

