Iq Leaders Gtaa Tracker Etf (NYSEARCA:QGTA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Iq Leaders Gtaa Tracker Etf (NYSEARCA:QGTA)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.96. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iq Leaders Gtaa Tracker Etf stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Iq Leaders Gtaa Tracker Etf (NYSEARCA:QGTA) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.41% of Iq Leaders Gtaa Tracker Etf worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

