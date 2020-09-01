Iridium (IRD) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Iridium has a market cap of $69,709.13 and $103.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Iridium has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Iridium Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 20,256,627 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Iridium Coin Trading

Iridium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iridium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iridium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iridium using one of the exchanges listed above.

