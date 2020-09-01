iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.94 and last traded at $27.94. 2,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

