iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI Japan Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJE) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.26 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81.

