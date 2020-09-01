iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) is State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s 4th Largest Position

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,786,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $554,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $158,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 411.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,295,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,790 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 464.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,209,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 995,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.95. 3,821,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,399. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $46.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

