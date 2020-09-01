iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.71 and last traded at $33.94. 41,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 48,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 133,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,684 shares during the last quarter.

