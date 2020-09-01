iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,184,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,689 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $366,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 524,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,352,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 86,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,666,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,071,000 after buying an additional 381,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,172. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $352.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

