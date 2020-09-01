iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Reduced by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

TIP stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.98. 2,553,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,787. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

