IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 1.5%

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 84,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 277,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

ITP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ITP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT Tech Packaging Inc (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand name.

