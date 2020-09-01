Italo Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Italo has a market cap of $34,468.06 and approximately $40.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Italo has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00134882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01643803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00178821 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190866 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 4,665,801 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin

Italo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

