Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $7.16 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 3.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $408,000. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 8,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.88.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $622,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $11,910,059 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $347.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,313. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $349.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.