Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.93 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,122,228,000 after buying an additional 243,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.72 on Monday, hitting $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,349,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586,194. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $216.16. The stock has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

