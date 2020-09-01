Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Purchases 90,602 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 283.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $277,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,901,000.

IGSB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.09. 1,366,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,551. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

Featured Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.