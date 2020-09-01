Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,943,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,606,000 after buying an additional 3,616,130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $22,486,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 543,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.45. 958,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,770. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64.

