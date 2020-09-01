Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading 2% Higher

Jazz Resources Inc (CVE:JZR) shares traded up 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 3,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of $541,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22.

About Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, cadmium, and antimony ores. The company primarily holds interest in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.

