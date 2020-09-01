Jemtec (CVE:JTC) Trading Up 10.7%

Jemtec Inc (CVE:JTC)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million and a PE ratio of 11.70.

About Jemtec (CVE:JTC)

JEMTEC Inc provides integrated technology systems for community-based corrections in Canada. The company offers services and technologies for offender monitoring in Canadian federal and provincial correctional departments. It offers various levels of technology that allows corrections, courts, and police to select from various options ensuring the correct level of offender control.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Jemtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jemtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.