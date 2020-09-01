Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 49,932 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $48,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,000,385. The company has a market capitalization of $212.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.