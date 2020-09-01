Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,825 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $53,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,356 shares of company stock valued at $12,431,115. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,731,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,861,584. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.79. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

