Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $81.41 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 217,778 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.6% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $81,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $477,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $22,597,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.93. 1,212,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,203. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $243.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

