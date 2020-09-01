Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $90.67 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,674,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $455,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 202,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $9.90 on Monday, hitting $1,629.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,534.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,388.27. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,652.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. BofA Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

