Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,254 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $52,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 286.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $271,399,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 92,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.85. 2,512,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,332. The firm has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.22.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,193 shares of company stock worth $15,573,477. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

