Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 322,812 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 322,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,814,000. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.7% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Tower by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 268.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.1% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.15. 1,062,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,367. The firm has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.74. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.