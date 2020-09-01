Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 403,474 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.28% of Zimmer Biomet worth $69,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.88. 736,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,607. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.21. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.