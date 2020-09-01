JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $23.93. 171,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 347,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.