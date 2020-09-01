JUST Hits Market Capitalization of $132.43 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. JUST has a market capitalization of $132.43 million and approximately $400.59 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can now be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

