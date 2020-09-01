JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.46 or 0.01643072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00178581 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00187002 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

