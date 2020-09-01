Kcash 1-Day Volume Hits $38.19 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Kcash has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. Kcash has a market capitalization of $40.96 million and $38.19 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

